Barbara N. McCarty
Graveside services for Barbara N. McCarty, 73, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Largent Cemetery in Lufkin with Bro. D. R. McNaughton officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. McCarty was born September 5, 1947 in Polk Co., Texas, to Loyd Hoot and O’dell (Stephens) Hoot, and died Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mrs. McCarty enjoyed traveling to Gospel concerts and going to church. She loved her family very much. Mrs. McCarty was a member of Harborlight Church in Lufkin.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, O.L. McCarty of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Angelia McCarty of Diboll, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Chris Lane of Jasper, TX ; grandson, Troy Olvera of Moscow, TX; grandson, Trent Olvera of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Joshua McCarty of Diboll, TX; and great-grandsons, Isaiah Olvera and Zeke Olvera, both of Moscow, TX;
Mrs. McCarty was preceded in death by her sons, Darren McCarty and Trent McCarty.
Special memorials may be made to Harborlight Church, 109 Jones St., Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
