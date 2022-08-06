Funeral services for Judy Carol Fenley, 75, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow in Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Fenley was born May 6, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Velda (Allison) and Elbert F. Dunn, and died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Fenley resided in Lufkin most of her life. She worked as a secretary at Atkinson Candy for 11 years. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, liked going hunting with her husband, and loved her “Tat and Chat” group. Mrs. Fenley was a member of Keltys United Methodist Church and did a lot of various church work there.
Survivors include her husband of 12 years, Paul Fenley of Lufkin; stepdaughter, Kelli Fenley of Lufkin; brother, Don Dunn of Pollok; nephew, Israel Dunn and wife Viki of Aubrey; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Aaron Brister.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Largent, Danny Allison, Patrick Largent, Craig Largent, Scott Broughton, and Jerry Madden.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kirk Dunn, Perry Fenley, Cody Sewell, Andrew Davis, Kenneth Davis, Chris Aguilar, Ryan Largent, and Richard Jones.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.