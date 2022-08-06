Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Judy Carol Fenley, 75, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow in Largent Cemetery.

Mrs. Fenley was born May 6, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Velda (Allison) and Elbert F. Dunn, and died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in a local hospital.