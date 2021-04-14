Leta Mae Cozort
Graveside services for Leta Mae Cozort, 96, of Huntington, will be held at Noon Thursday, April 15, 2021 in the Brookside Cemetery in Houston, with Pastor Kenneth Bunge officiating.
Mrs. Cozort was born September 7, 1924, in Crockett, Texas, the daughter of the late Myrtle Lee (Baucom) and Gus Lee Schroeder. She passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Cozort was a homemaker and a loving wife, daughter and sister.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, G. L. and Brenda Schroeder; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tracy Cozort; parents; three brothers; one sister; and one nephew.
