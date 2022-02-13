A Celebration of Annette Ward Smith's Life, age 91, of Woodville, Texas, will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 14, 2022, at Woodville United Methodist Church, Woodville, Texas with a reception following.
Annette passed away on February 10, 2022 at Rayburn Healthcare in Jasper. She is a native of Florida and a longtime resident of Woodville. Annette graduated from Malone High School in 1948 and attended Florida State and Sam Houston State University. She was a member of the Woodville United Methodist Church in Woodville where she was a recipient of the Heritage Award, was a choir member, and was one of the founders of the Wee Wisdom Day School. Annette was a past president of Women's Study Club and a past recipient of "James E. Wheat" award given by Tyler County Dogwood Festival. She enjoyed playing Bridge and loved to sing.
Annette is survived by sons, Wayne Smith and wife Maria of Huntington, Texas and Rodney Smith and wife Stephanie of Woodville, Texas; daughter, Alison Mathews of Jasper, Texas; grandchildren, Sam Mathews and wife Emily of Waco, Texas, Carly Smith of Denton, Texas and Andrew Mathews of Jasper, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Olga Ward English; brothers, William Robert Ward and Edward Foxx Ward; and son-in-law, L.L. "Ace" Mathews Jr.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.
