Funeral services for Roger N. Brock, 79, of Hudson will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Forrest officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Brock was born August 20, 1942 and passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas after complications from a stroke.
Roger was born in Angelina County, Texas to Thomas Wayne “T.W.” and Florence Rebecca (Hill) Brock. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1960. After high school, Roger attended Massey Business College in Lufkin and enlisted in the Army. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Roger worked for Texas Foundry and NCR before obtaining his real estate license and operating Roger Brock Real Estate. He later became the owner and operator of Lufkin Lighting Center, which he maintained for 20 years before his retirement.
Roger was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church and the Lufkin Daylily Society, as well as a former member of the Texas Realtors Association. Two of his greatest passions included being an avid rifle hunter and gardening his collection of Daylilies.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Virgil and Harold; as well as his parents-in-law, Steve and Jean Parmley.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 36 years, Diane Brock of Hudson; daughter, Rebecca (Brock) Kohout and husband Adam of Houston; grandson, Carter Kohout of Houston; sisters-in-law, Darden Brock, Sharon Martin and husband Tim, and Lynda Lee and husband Don; as well as nieces and nephews across the country; his best friend and hunting partner of over 30 years, Donavon Rudd; and fur baby, Riley.
Pallbearers will be Donavon Rudd, Don Martin, Paul Brock, Stu Bryant, Brandon Kaitschuck, and Timur Kuru.
A special thank you to The Methodist Hospital-The Woodlands ICU team and Hospice in the Pines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines,1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
