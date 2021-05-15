Jack Jerry Miles
Our loving husband and father Jack Jerry Miles went to be with his Lord Jesus on May 14, 2021. He was born in Prairie Hill, TX to James Walter Miles and Emma Pearl Lightfoot on November 14, 1929.
Jack proudly served in the United States Army from 1946-1952 in the Military Police in Frankfurt, Germany. He took his troops into caves to recover Hitler’s arsenal and served as detail guard in Nuremberg, Germany among other duties.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances Van Meter Miles; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Joy and Salvador Salinas; daughter, Shirley “Shirl” J Miles; daughters and sons-in-law, Vennie Leah and Billy Graham, Alice Susan and Duane Goering, sons and daughters-in-law; John Mark and Thao Miles, Jack J. Jr. and April Miles; grandchildren, Ruth Alexander, Janna Velasquez, Carmen Sandoval, Daniel Sandoval, Cristie Shepard, Celeste Shepard, Beth Brown, Marsha Higgins, Lisa Graham, Angela Ford, Wayne Graham, Jennifer Elmquest, Matthew Goering, Anthony Goering, Aaron Goering, Chris Stull, Andrew Miles, Jeremiah Miles, Sarah Miles, and Hanna Miles; 28 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his grandparents, 7 sisters, 6 brothers, nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Jack and Frances enjoyed many family reunions with Sharon and Shirley planning and several in Waco, TX with nephews, Douglas and Wanda Miles and children, niece, Susan Miles and families.
Jack enjoyed fishing, watching movies, loved playing 42, attending Central Church of Christ, listening to country music, and playing his guitar.
Special friends include Larry Bonner, Randy Odom, Mike Bintliff, Victor Bruce, and Joe Ragan.
Special thanks to our Angel Jodi who always loved us at Huntington Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Funeral services will be held at Central Church of Christ at 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021 with Mike Bintliff officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Huntington Oddfellows cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm till service time at the Church on Wednesday.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
