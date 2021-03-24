Graveside services for Lynda Kaye Owens, 72, of Apple Springs, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Lynda was born September 23, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Maudie (Richardson) and Jack Lee. She passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Houston Methodist Hospital.
Lynda was a legal administrative assistant. In her younger years, she was proficient in English Saddle riding. She loved her cats, enjoyed reading books and science fiction.
Survivors include her nephew, Stephen Stewart; great-nephews, Christopher Jones and wife Janay and Grant Jones and wife Diana; great-great nephews, Kanin, Dustin and Dayton; and great-great niece, Jentry.
In addition to her parents, Lynda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gene Owens; sister, Billy Joe Stewart; and niece, Brenda Lee Jones.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
