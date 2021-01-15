Luther A. Nallie
Luther A. Nallie 86, of Hollister, passed away January 12, 2021 at the Cox Hospital, Branson, Missouri. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 in the Gann Cemetery, Pollok, Texas, with John William, officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at Gipson Funeral Home.
Luther Anthony Nallie was born October 23, 1934, in Beaumont, Texas. He was the son of Joe and Virginia (Perricone) Nallie. Luther was a well-known musician and long-standing member of The Sons of the Pioneers, becoming the Trail Boss in 2008. Luther was an accomplished and well respected musician playing a variety of instruments and served as a member for generations of upcoming musicians. As a member of the Sons of the Pioneers, he was inducted into the Western Music Hall of Fame and designated a National Treasure by the Smithsonian. He performed internationally and at such well known venues as The Grand Ol’ Opry. He was well-loved by both family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carolyn, and two brothers, Jack and Raymond.
Luther is survived by his children, John Nallie and wife Daphne, Mary Caperton and husband Bryan; one brother, Tommy Nallie; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren
