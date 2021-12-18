Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Funeral services for William O’Dean Lee, 82, of Zavalla will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Russell Bryan, Brother J.P. Hopkins, Brother Willie Wooten, and Brother Van Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery.
Mr. Lee was born April 28, 1939 in Cherokee County, Texas to the late Ellen Cordelia (Hadaway) and William Jefferson Lee, and went to meet his “green eyed Cajun girl” Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in a hospital in The Woodlands, Texas.
Mr. Lee worked for T&B Construction and Easley Construction, retiring after more than 40 years in the business. He served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Lee was a Christian man and served as a Pastor for 45 years at several different local churches.
Survivors include his daughter, Alisa Tucker of Marshall; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Deborah Lee, Simon and Rhonda Lee, all of Zavalla; grandchildren and their spouses, Zach Pixley, Elisabeth and Ben Fultz, Sr., Shelby and Austin Parker, Andrew Tucker, Jacob and Alexas Tucker, Garrett and Abby Lee, Gabriel Lee; great-grandchildren. Ray Garrick IV, Iris, Madison, and Merida Pixley, Trey, Jamie, and Raeli Divins, Ben Fultz, Jr., Kaden Tucker; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Reba Andrews Lee, and grandson, Rush Garrick III.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Zavalla Food Pantry, P.O. Box 344, Zavalla, Texas 75980.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
