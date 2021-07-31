Graveside services for Belinda Kay (Burt) Hubbard, 40, of Houston, will be held Monday, August 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lufkin with Bro. Nathan Pannell officiating.
Mrs. Hubbard was born October 12, 1980, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Neland E. Burt and Linda Sue (Sargent) Mangum, and died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Houston.
She is survived by her daughter, Madison Hubbard of Houston; father, Neland E. Burt of Etoile; brother, Jason Burt of Zavalla; sister, Amey Ramey of Kingtown; sister, Christa Johnson of Colorado; along with numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Sue (Sargent) Mangum; grandfather, Neland H. Burt; grandmother, Betty Russell; and grandparents, Ray and Virginia Sargent.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.