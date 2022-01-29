Funeral services for Woodielene “Woodie” Rice, 86, of Pollok, will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at O’Quinn Baptist Church in Pollok with John Curry and Bro. Chris George officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Rice was born April 23, 1935, in Athens, Texas, to Paul S. Tinkle and Ruby (Hester) Tinkle and died Monday, January 24, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mrs. Rice was a graduate of Central ISD, Class of 1954. She was a member of O’Quinn Baptist Church in Pollok for over 63 years and was involved in many ministries including Sunday School, Children’s Church, Benevolence, and VBS. Mrs. Rice helped start the Seasoned Saints group and the bus ministry. She married the love of her life, Gilbert and they were married for 67 years. Mrs. Rice loved to sew and was a very talented seamstress. She enjoyed cooking, crafting and loved to read and travel. Mrs. Rice always made Christmas a very special time for her family.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Rice of Pollok; son and daughter-in-law, David and Vickey Rice, Sr. of Inola, OK; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Donna Rice of Pollok; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Veronica Rice of Pollok; daughter and son-in-law, Paula and John Curry of Pollok; grandchildren, Melissa Baker, Tye Baker and wife Ashlie, David Rice, Jr. and wife Katya, Scottie Rice, Meagan Rice, Kyle Rice, Kayla Brown and husband Michael, Britney Sanford and husband Nathan, Heather Brown and husband Corey, Cody Rice, Ashley Curry, Lauren Curry, and Allison Curry; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Carolyn Tinkle; brother-in-law, Joe Rice; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Gayle Rice; sisters-in-law, Margie Rice, Lydia Rice, Evelyn Rice and Marie McIntosh; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Rice was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Richard Rice.
Pallbearers will be David Rice, Sr., Steve Rice, Randy Rice, John Curry, David Rice, Jr., and Cody Rice.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Rice and Richard Rice.
Special memorials may be made to the O’Quinn Baptist Church Food Pantry, 7433 N US-69, Pollok, TX 75969.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at O’Quinn Baptist Church in Pollok, prior to the funeral service.
