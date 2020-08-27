Erik Duane Oliver
Funeral services for Erik Duane Oliver, 38, of Pollok will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Stephen Willis officiating. Interment will follow in the Pollok Cemetery.
Mr. Oliver was born December 21, 1981 in Lufkin, Texas to Karen (Lamb) and Gary Oliver, and died Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Wells. He was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda (Smith) Oliver of Lufkin; sons, David Thompson of Corrigan and Levi Oliver of Diboll; daughter, Bella Oliver of Diboll; granddaughter, Victoria Thompson of Corrigan; father, Gary Oliver, of Lufkin; sisters, Leigh Ann Oliver of Pollok and Jennifer Polk of Jasper; grandmother, Mary Oliver of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, Leonard and Fleta Lamb and Coy Oliver; and aunt, Margaret Agpalza.
Pallbearers will be Clay Gilstrap, Phillip McCaa, Patrick Justus, Brandon Oliver, Kyle Oliver, and Zachery Oliver.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
