Wilma (Shelton) Worry
A memorial service for Wilma (Shelton) Worry is set for 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home chapel in San Augustine. A time of visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m.
Mrs. Worry, age 93, a longtime resident of the Denning/New Hope Community in San Augustine County, passed away July 2, 2020, in San Augustine. She was laid to rest July 3, 2020, at New Hope Cemetery on FM 354.
Wilma was born to Bessie (Smith) Shelton and R.J. Shelton on July 2, 1927, in San Augustine County. She grew up on a farm helping her Paw with farming and cotton fields and helping her Maw in the home. She married A.R. Worry on July 12, 1947, and worked alongside him on the farm and with their cattle operation. They eventually got to buy the place, Wilma had always wanted a home and never had to move again. A daughter was born in 1955, who she loved dearly as any Mother could.
She worked at Dairy Mart and retired from the San Augustine Independent School District working in the cafeteria for many years. Later, she worked locally in several ladies’ homes in the area and she was dedicated to family, always ready to help neighbors. Children loved to come to her house. She was an avid gardener and a very good cook, enjoying feeding folks and did her best to take good care of the farm animals and pets. Wilma had many dear family and friends, many of whom have already preceded her in death. There will be a great family and friends reunion some glad day over there. All of Wilma’s adult life she was a faithful member of New Hope Pentecostal Church doing much work in and around the church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Shirley Kay Byley and husband Harold “Dinky” Byley; sister, Elver Tillery; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Ray Worry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A.R. Worry, 2011; parents, R.J. and Bessie Shelton; brothers, John E. Shelton and Neal J. Shelton; parents-in-law, Lonnie and Artie Worry; sisters-in-law, Parelee Adams, Judy Worry, and Lela Mae Jefferson; and a brother-in-law, Morris Guinn Tillery.
Services are under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. You may visit www.WymanRobertsFuneralHome.com for memories and condolences.
