Daniel Torres
Funeral services for Daniel Torres, 68, of Etoile, will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Shirley Creek Baptist Church in Etoile with Rev. Keith Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery.
Mr. Torres was born September 21, 1952, in San Diego, Texas, to Pablo J. Torres, Sr. and Simona (Collins) Torres, and died Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Longview.
Mr. Torres proudly served in the United States Army and was an active member of Shirley Creek Baptist Church in Etoile. He married his loving wife Jeannie Mott on April 2, 1986, in Lufkin, Texas.
Mr. Torres is survived by his wife, Freddie “Jeannie” Torres of Etoile; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Emily Torres of Etoile; son, Wesley Torres of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Karen Mott of Apple Springs; daughter, Tina Torres of Lufkin; daughter, Jennifer Reppond of Etoile; sister and brother-in-law, Belinda and Richard Yount; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Carla Torres, Junior and Lynn Torres, Tony and Shelia Torres, Johnny and Mary Torres, Michael and Jeannie Torres, and Henry and Michelle Torres; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pablo J. Torres, Sr.; mother, Simona Torres; and brothers, Ruben Torres and Louis Torres.
Pallbearers will be Josh Torres, Koty Russell, Kolby Russell, Lane Spring, Tyler Torres, and Cody Torres.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.