Jo McCalister
Memorial services for Jo McCalister, 85, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Hershel Bearden officiating.
Mrs. McCalister was born April 14, 1936 in Poyner, Texas, to Oliver Windel Stringfield and Ada Jewel (Roberts) Stringfield, and died Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas.
In her younger years she was very athletic and received a basketball scholarship to go to college. Mrs. McCalister was very active in her church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years and a big part of vacation bible school. In her early adulthood, she was a foster parent. She was always volunteering for church activities and there was no better example of a Christian woman. Mrs. McCalister loved singing with the group “Sweet Aideline”. Her and sisters organized and ran the family reunions for several years. Family roots were very important to Mrs. McCalister.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bill McCalister; son, Johnny McCalister of Spring, TX; brother, Robert Stringfield; sister, Alyne Stringfield; and brother and sister in law, Robert and Sue Stringfield.
Mrs. McCalister was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Buster Stringfield, Gayton Stringfield, Bonnie Stringfield, Janie Stringfield, and Nell Stringfield.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
