Remona Brasher
Funeral services for Remona Brasher, 92, of Huntington will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Huntington First Baptist Church with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Mimosa Pines Garden of Memories in Sulphur, Louisiana with Senior Pastor Lonnie Gothrup officiating.
Mrs. Brasher was born January 28, 1929 in the Bayou Chicot Community of Evangeline Parish, Louisiana to the late Amal (Malcomb) and Zenus Johnson, and died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her residence.
Formerly of Sulphur, Louisiana, Mrs. Brasher had resided in Huntington for 13 years. She retired from Firestone following 30 plus years of employment. She was a member of Huntington First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jo Ann and Willie Ricks of Huntington; sons and daughter-in-law, Ricky Brasher of Lufkin, Keith and Becky Brasher of Walkertown, North Carolina; daughters-in-law, Missy Brasher of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Addie Warring of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Ray and Trisha Ricks of Jasper, Shawn and Amanda Ricks, Todd and Carrie Ricks, all of Huntington, Tonya Ricks and Glynis Nerren of Cypress, Heather and Justin Terry of Huntington, Lauren and Chris Stutler of Spring, Michelle and Terry Morton of Lufkin; great-grandchildren and spouses, Jeremy and Rachel Ricks, Jennifer and Ryon Heard, Dylan Wallace, Jasmen Wallace, Annabelle Ricks, Ted “T.J.” Ricks, Preston Ricks, Peyton Ricks, Tori Terry, Gunner Terry, Jacob Brasher, Ryan Stutler, and Dallas Smith; great-great-grandchildren, Camille Ricks, Shepherd Ricks, Jarrett Heard, and Preston Heard; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Sara Brasher of Warrior, Alabama; daughter-in-love, Vickie Parker of Sulphur, Louisiana; sister-in-law, Joan Johnson of Sulphur, Louisiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted A. Brasher; son, Randy Brasher; daughter, Karen Brasher; grandson, Adam Brasher; brothers, L.D. Johnson and T.J. Johnson; and sister, Dorothy Ash.
Pallbearers will be Todd Ricks, Chris Stutler, Willie Ricks, Shawn Ricks, Michael Johnson, and Keith Brasher.
Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington First Baptist Church, 702 N Main Street, Huntington, Texas 75949, Choice Hospice, 109 Gaslight Blvd., Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Lupus Foundation of America, 2503 Robinhood Street, Suite 275, Houston, Texas 77005.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
