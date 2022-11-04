shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Billy Selman, 81, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Huntington with Pastor Cory Capps officiating. Interment will follow at Berry Cemetery in Lufkin.

Mr. Selman was born on November 20, 1940, in Lufkin, Texas, to A.S. Selman and Bertha Lee (McCoy) Selman, and died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Lufkin.