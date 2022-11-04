Funeral services for Billy Selman, 81, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Huntington with Pastor Cory Capps officiating. Interment will follow at Berry Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Selman was born on November 20, 1940, in Lufkin, Texas, to A.S. Selman and Bertha Lee (McCoy) Selman, and died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mr. Selman was a member of Still Waters Cowboy Church in Huntington. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Selman enjoyed traveling and playing “42” and “10,000”. He also loved restoring old cars and going to the casino. Mr. Selman loved his grandchildren and his church very much.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Ard-Selman of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Kirk and Jessica Selman of Lufkin; daughter and daughter-in-law, Susie and Vanessa Selman of Nacogdoches; daughter, Tresa Selman of Utah; stepdaughter, Shannon Howard of El Campo, TX; stepson, Dody Howard of Cherino, TX; stepson, James Howard of Nacogdoches, TX; stepdaughter, Misty Howard of Flagstaff, AZ; granddaughter and husband, Cheyenne and Tim Mundy of Miami, OK; great-grandsons, Mathayus Mundy and Anthony Mundy, both of Miami, OK; good friends, Royce Bolden and wife Billie Odom, Bro. Nathan Pannell, Carolyn Eaton, Russ Knok and wife Barbara Walker; along with numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cookie Selman; grandchildren, Heather Selman, Justin Grimes, and Caleb Mundy; brothers, Sheridan Selman and Spencer Selman; sister, Naomi Richard and Nancy Kimball; stepson, Doug Howard; stepdaughter, Darlene Scroggins; and lifelong best friend, Alton Eaton.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Ross, Wesley Ross, Dody Howard, Tero Selman, Johnny Charanza, and Marc Howard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russ Knok, Wade Jabor, and Wayne Brown.
Special memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave.
Suite 1100 N. Bethesda, MD 20814 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023
Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Huntington, prior to the funeral service.
