A Homegoing Celebration for Margie McMullen, 88, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Johnson officiating. Cremation arrangements following the services are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home, and burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Granger Cemetery in Vidor.
Margie was born June 13, 1934 in Loretto, Tennessee. At six years old she moved to Texas. At 16 years of age Margie met and married Wade Granger and had six wonderful children. After 23 years of marriage she was predeceased by her husband and later by her son, Terrance Granger.
Margie was married to Champ McMullen and was married for 18 happy years.
She graduated from high school in Orangefield, Texas. Margie was very active in the PTA and started the first special education program in Orangefield. Margie went on to be the manager of over 150 women and had an apartment business in Houston. She was a part of the Streetscape Ministry and prison ministry and worked at the Sheriff’s office in Orange, Texas.
After marrying Champ, Margie started selling Mary Kay Cosmetics and became very successful. She received the highest award from the company which was the Pink Cadillac. She also went into sales of different merchandise and worked at Sam’s Club as the Director of Managers for 13 years. Margie retired at 75 years of age and was very active in church and loved the Lord.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Tony Quebodeaux of Beaumont; sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy and Kay Granger, Dennis and Arlene Granger, all of Orangefield, Gregory Granger of Zavalla, and Daryl and Stephanie Granger of College Station; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and adopted family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clementine (Hill) and William Elijah Hartsfield; husband, Champ McMullen; and son, Terry Granger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.