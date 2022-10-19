Margie McMullen

A Homegoing Celebration for Margie McMullen, 88, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Johnson officiating. Cremation arrangements following the services are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home, and burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Granger Cemetery in Vidor.