James Henry “Jim” Welch
Services for James Henry “Jim” Welch, 76, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Burkeville Church of God, with Pastor Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in the Evans Cemetery.
Jim was born July 17, 1944 in Beaumont, Texas, the son of the late Edna (Hanks) and Henry Hansford Welch. He passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a retired officer with Juvenile Probation, and enjoyed helping kids. He enjoyed fishing and flying and built his own plane. Jim also pastored with several churches and was a member of Burkeville Church of God.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Welch; son and daughter-in-law, Tyson and Cristina Hoover; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Derick Sweet; grandchildren, Alexandra Bishop, Aiden Horton, Chandler Horton, Caroline Sweet and Aislyn Hoover; mother-in-law, Dolline Marshall; and a number of other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Marieva Thorson; brother, Michael Welch; and sister, Sandra Parsons.
Pallbearers will be Tyson Hoover, Jay Jost, Frank Bonner, John Wade Bonner, Edward Bonner and Kevin Marshall.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
