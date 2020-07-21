Private graveside services for Winfred L. Brock, 89, of Lufkin were held Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Old Union Cemetery with Brother Ronnie Frankens officiating.
Mr. Brock was born June 23, 1931 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Mary Ann (Brown) and Arthur Nathaniel Brock, and died Saturday, July 18, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Brock had resided in Port Arthur for 46 years prior to moving back to Lufkin in 2003. He was a Lab Technician for Texaco in Port Arthur until retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather and was a man of strong faith. He and his wife, Effie, were known for baking cakes in jars as a fund raiser for their church, which they dearly loved and supported. Mr. Brock would carry them around to local businesses to sell them. Mr. and Mrs. Brock were devoted, faithful members of Greater Love Tabernacle.
Survivors include his sons, Randle Brock and wife Jackie of Liberty, Rex Brock and wife Tracy of Lufkin; daughter, Carolyn Lynch and husband Michael “Vance” of Cleveland; grandchildren, Randa Sonier and husband Gerald, Kristi Winfree, Tiffany Wheeler, Noah Brock, Christian Brock and wife Abbie, and Brelin Brock; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Nola, Lincoln, and Eleanor Wheeler; sister, Julia Irene Watson of Jasper; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 64 years, Effie Brock on May 12, 2020; great-grandson, Nicholas Lockwood; and sisters, Baby Ann Brock and Winona Brock.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
