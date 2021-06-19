Emily Kueker
Emily Kueker, 95, of Lufkin, was born October 31, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to David Christian Clauser and Olive Katherine (Kaufman) Clauser, and died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mrs. Kueker was a member of Fourth & Grosebeck Church of Christ. She was a great mom and as sweet spirited as they come. We watched her go through trials gracefully, taking care of her husband through his failing health, living as a widow. She never complained. She handled every trial in her life with grace and a smile. She will be missed on this earth.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and James Vaughan of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Doug Torrey of Henderson; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Julie Kueker of Shreveport, LA; 6 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Kueker was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Irvin Kueker.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
