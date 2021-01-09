April Wall Barnes
Services for April Wall Barnes, 47, of Nacogdoches, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation was Friday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. April was born April 25, 1973, in Nacogdoches, and died Jan. 1, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
James E. Bucklew Jr.
Graveside services for James E. Bucklew Jr., 77, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Mr. Bucklew was born Dec. 18, 1943, in San Augustine, and died Jan. 7, 2021, in a San Augustine nursing home. Visitation will be from 9-9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
Raymond Eugene Philley
Memorial services for Raymond Eugene Philley, 63, of Bronson, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hilltop Farm. Mr. Philley was born Oct. 21, 1957, in Houston, and died Jan. 4, 2021, in Bronson. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
