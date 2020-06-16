James Cosby
Funeral services for James Cosby, 77, of Diboll will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Pentecostal Church with Pastor Joe Stanley and Brother Dathaniel Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Cosby was born January 18, 1943 in Houston, Texas to the late Flora Mae and Floyd Cosby, and died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Cosby had resided in Diboll for 49 years. He was a self-employed carpenter, working on offshore oil rigs. Mr. Cosby enjoyed fishing, gardening and making jelly. He loved Jesus Christ and his family passionately.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Linda Sue “Susie” (Gossett) Cosby of Diboll; sons and daughters-in-law, Darryl and Tammy Conner of Palestine, Scott and Erica Cosby, and Cody Cosby, all of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Sue and Lee Hendricks of Pinehurst; grandchildren and spouses, Ashley and Eric Rogers of Round Rock, Greg Conner of Galveston, Chad and Jenny Hendricks, Coltin Hendricks, all of Pinehurst, Isaac Dove, Antoine Dove, Ty’Kel Dove, and Nevaeh Rogers, all of Diboll; brother, Bob Cosby of Texas; sister, Patsy Adams of Huntsville; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eddy and Mary Gossett of Bivins and Norma Cosby of Magnolia; special friends, Larry Green of Hudson and Jimmy Beauchamp of Diboll; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, J.B., Willie, Aldon, and Travis; sisters, Faye, Angie, Linda and June; and brothers-in-law, Leroy Beinhorn and Maurice Adams.
Pallbearers will be Larry Green, Joseph Headrick, Jimmy Beauchamp, Bubby Sanderson, Randy Matthews, and David Matthews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Gibson, Greg Conner and Eric Rogers.
Memorial contributions may be made to a memorial account that has been established at Angelina Savings Bank.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at First United Pentecostal Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.