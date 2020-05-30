BILLY WAYNE BREAZEALE, born January 23, 1936 to the late Earnest and Nannie Breazeale and passed from this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020, leaving behind his wife of 60 years, Alma Breazeale; his daughters and their families, Darlene and Donnie Kee, Sharon and Bill Brown; grandsons, Trey Brown and wife Rachel, Steven Brown and wife Shelby; great grandchildren, Kynlee Brown, J.J. Brown and Kevin Boyles; step-granddaughters, Melanie Tieperman and family, and Brandi Wheaton and family; sisters, JoAnn Bencivenga and husband Ben, and Glenda Tobias; sisters-in-law, Clara Breazeale and Ella Wayne Wilkerson; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
Billy spent most of his working years as a logging contractor along with his dad and brother until he retired in June 2010. During his logging years, he was a member of the Texas Logging Council and Texas Forest Association. During hunting season, he always looked forward to the Colorado hunting trip with his brother and friends, as well as taking family vacations. In the spring, he loved to plant a big garden so he could share with his family and friends.
Billy enjoyed his grandsons whether they were fishing, hunting or just spending time with them, as well as with his great grandchildren: Kynlee who loved to help with his gardens and J.J. who liked to play outside with PawPaw.
Billy and Alma are members of the SPJST Lodge where they enjoyed dancing and visiting with friends after their children married.
Billy accepted the Lord as his Savior at Lakeview Baptist Church in 1965 where his family attended for many years. At the time of his death, he was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Nannie Breazeale; parents-in-law, Joe and Bertha Wilkerson; brother, Jerry Breazeale; and brother-in-law, Ben Tobias.
