Jo Ann Nerren
Jo Ann was born the daughter of the late Joe C. Ricks and Lue Ela Baird Ricks. She passed away at home with her sons by her side on May 29th 2021. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Gene Harvey Nerren, and her daughter, Marilyn Kay Nerren Troth. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She graduated from Del Rio High School in 1954 and went on to marry Gene in 1955, with whom she shared a wonderful, loving life of 64 years. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary with a formal rededication ceremony with Family and Friends at Believer’s Bible Church, Lufkin, Texas, where they were Founding Members. Dedicated to helping people in her community find, pursue, and nurture their passions, Jo Ann founded Nerren Employment Service in 1968. She and Gene were adventurers who explored all 50 states together in their RV and visited over 12 countries on three different continents. She loved adventuring through stories too and read well over 100 books on her Kindle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jo Ann is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Barbara Nerren; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Toni Cheryl Nerren; son-in-law, Richard Troth; grandson, John Martin Troth; granddaughters Chelle Troth, Nia Nerren, Nyla Nerren, and Misty (Rusty) Wright; and her great-grandchildren Katelyn, Jacobe, Kynlea, and Bennett. Survivors also include her younger brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Margaret Ricks, and many treasured nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends located throughout the Country.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com for the Nerren family.
Funeral and burial services for Jo Ann Nerren, 85, of Corpus Christi, Texas, will be held Monday, June 7th, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel-Everhart, formerly Cage Mills Funeral Directors, located at 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78411. Burial service will begin at 11am at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 IH 37 Access Road Corpus Christi, Texas, where she will lie with her husband, Gene H. Nerren, who passed on June 29th, 2019.
