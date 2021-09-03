Manona “Geraldine” McCafferty
Manona “Geraldine” McCafferty, 93, of Lufkin, passed away August 28, 2021.
She was born in Malvern, Arkansas on May 23, 1928 to Elia Ardene Keisler and Cyril Opal Harberson. She was married to Robert Anderson McCafferty for 48 years. Geraldine had a career in retail sales for Foley’s of Pasadena and as a homemaker.
She was a member of Zavalla Area Ministries (ZAM), when a homemaker Geraldine was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, and was active in the local PTA. Geraldine had a passion for dominos, card games and her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by father Cyril, mother Ardene, husband Robert and son Bruce; as well as sisters: Robbie Jo Harberson Eubanks and her husband Charlie, Patsy Harberson Jackson and her husband Bobby, brothers: Terrill Harberson and his wife Blondina, Lyndale Harberson and wife Mary, and Gene Harberson.
She is survived by sons: David McCafferty and wife Donna, Norman McCafferty and wife Barbara, Kyle McCafferty and wife Debbie, brother Tommy Harberson and wife Treva, and sister-in-law Joyce Harberson. Grandchildren: Jennice McCafferty Wright and husband Scott, Roburt McCafferty and spouse Wendy Renee Murray, Robert McCafferty and wife Stephanie, Kelly McCafferty, Clayton McCafferty and wife Ashley, Austin McCafferty, Amanda McCafferty Wescott and husband Tyler, Amy McCafferty, Rebecca McCafferty Inch and husband Adam, and Daniel McCafferty. Great-grandchildren: Clara and Ella Wright, Lilly, Ethan, and Mary McCafferty, Elizabeth and Andrew Inch, Hannah, Kyle, Mikaela and Zackary Wescott, Marley McCafferty, and Easton McCafferty.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 4 from 1:00PM-2:00PM with a Celebration of Geraldine’s life beginning at 2:00PM in the Chapel of Forest Park East. Immediately following, she will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.
