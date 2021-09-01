William Casper
William Casper, of Lufkin, was born Feb. 4, 1950, and died Aug. 3, 2021, at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. His cremation is under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
James T. Davis Jr.
Services for James T. Davis Jr., 22, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Antioch Cemetery in Ratcliff. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. James was born March 14, 1999, in Lufkin and died Aug. 28, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Billy R. Harris
Services for Billy R. Harris, 84, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Southside Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Harris was born April 28, 1937, and died Aug. 31, 2021, in Lufkin.
Rosario Henley
Graveside services for Rosario Henley, 78, of Bridge City, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Parker Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Rosario was born March 18, 1943, in Brownsville and died Aug. 27, 2021, in Port Arthur.
Charles Landon Polk
Services for Charles Landon Polk, 45, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mr. Polk was born July 14, 1976, in Lufkin and died Aug. 28, 2021, in Lufkin.
James Gordon ‘Jim’ Saxton
Services for James Gordon “Jim” Saxton, 86, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Bald Hill Church of Christ. Jim was born June 16, 1935, in Clawson and died Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home.
Edwin Truelove
Services for Edwin Truelove, 68, of Groveton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Truelove was born Nov. 3, 1952, and died Aug. 29, 2021, in Lufkin.
Gary Lyle West
Gary Lyle West, 64, of Zavalla, was born Oct. 9, 1956, in Charlevoix, Michigan, and died Aug. 30, 2021, in Zavalla. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
