Edward Joseph
Funeral services for Edward Joseph, 84, of Pollok will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Grant Hanes and Richard Joseph officiating. Interment will follow in the Simpson Cemetery.
Mr. Joseph was born August 2, 1936 in Smithville, Texas to the late Effie Edna (Choate) and Austin Carrol Joseph, and died Monday, October 5, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Joseph was a life-long resident of Pollok. He was a loving husband and father who loved to laugh and joke, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and animals. He was a Master Carpenter, working for Moore Brothers for 17 years, and was self-employed for many years. He was ALWAYS building something. He served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Joseph was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include is wife of 61 years, Sue Joseph of Pollok; daughter, Carole Smith of Lufkin; sons, Edward Joseph, Jr. and wife Gina of Kingwood, Leslie Joseph of Pollok, Richard Joseph and Michelle Ferguson of Lufkin; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jo and Bobby Taylor of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Effie Gertrude Joseph; and brothers, AC Luce, Tom Luce, and Jack Luce.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Joseph, Chris Joseph, Derek Smith, John Loftin, Zach Joseph, and Jeremy Joseph.
Honorary pallbearers will be Trae Branham, Drew Brown, and Josh Joseph.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
