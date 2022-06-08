Patricia Baldwin, long-time Lufkin educator and theater director — known to generations of Lufkin children and Angelina College students as “Miss Pat” — passed away on April 25, 2022. She was 90 years old.
Her life will be celebrated in a service at Lufkin’s First United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 11, at 10:30 am. A reception will follow in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
Pat was born on May 25, 1931, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Josephine Todd and Major Fredoric Cook. The family moved to East Texas when she was a child, and she graduated from Marshall High School. She studied theater at Lon Morris College and the University of Texas at Austin, eventually earning a master’s degree in Educational Theater from UT. She moved to Lufkin in 1967 when her husband, John Baldwin, was hired as a member of the inaugural faculty at Angelina College.
In Lufkin, she taught at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School and was the creator and host of Through Magic Doorways, a television program for East Texas children produced at KTRE-TV. Several years later she was recruited to teach Theater and Speech at AC. She remained there for many years, teaching, directing and eventually serving as Director of the school’s Division of Fine Arts.
Her contributions to the education of area schoolchildren are especially noteworthy. At Angelina College, she routinely collaborated with area school districts to produce theater experiences that would complement their elementary, middle school and high school curriculums. She was also founder and director of Camp CenterStage, a summer theater program for local schoolchildren that continues to this day.
Pat was a founding member of Angelina Community Theater, and she was featured in that group’s production of Driving Miss Daisy as recently as 2019. She was also a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Lufkin and was active in the church’s religious education programs, serving for a time as Director of Education.
Miss Pat leaves the Lufkin community the legacy of a teacher who considered educational theater her calling. She had no interest in making stars or being a star herself. She loved the theater classroom as a place that taught people how to work creatively in community, and for her, every role in that was as important as the next. The work of the set or the costume builder was every bit as sacred and vital as the work of the actor. It was important to her that everyone knew they had a place of value, and she was committed to finding the best place for everyone.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jane Lee, her husbands, Gene Nash and John Baldwin, and her daughter, Betsy.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Barry and Sandra, David and Shawn. Her granddaughters and their spouses Barrett and Jon, Shelby and Matt, as well as Quyn, Hannah, Harper and Nora. She adored her five great-grandchildren: Joseph, Jackson, Auden, Juliette, and Atticus — and she was as good a playmate to them as she had been to her generations of children and grandchildren before them.
Pat is also survived by extended family in Humble and by friends in each of the communities where she lived and worked — Lufkin, Austin and Dallas.
And finally, of course, by the thousands of East Texas children of all ages who were lucky enough to be in one of her classrooms.
