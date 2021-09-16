Graveside services for Stadford B. “Stad” Burnham, 46, of Newton will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Liberty Community Cemetery in Newton County with Pastor Napolean Shaw of New Union Baptist Church officiating.
Stad was born April 8, 1975 in Merryville, Louisiana to Ethel (Flanagan) and Grover Lee Burnham, and died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Stad had resided in Newton for several years, previously residing in Houma, Louisiana. He worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Stad was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Newton.
Survivors include his devoted parents, Mr. Grover Burnham, Sr. and Mrs. Ethel Burnham of Newton; sisters, Gwendolyn Burnham Simmons and special friend Steve Jones of Newton, Bedellia Ann Burnham of Manassas, Virginia, Tammy Burnham of Newton; brothers, Grover Burnham, Jr. of Newton, Arnold (Meldia) Burnham of Jasper; god-daughter, Londyn Simmons of Newton; special sister, Ashely Tankersley-Grantham of Dallas; and his nephews, great-nieces, great-nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, along with a host of special friends.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Bradford Burnham; and his grandparents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, 3080 College Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701.
