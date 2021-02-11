Lynette Cheatham Roland
A small graveside service for Lynette Cheatham Roland, 72, of Katy will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Ken Mathis officiating.
Mrs. Lynette Cheatham Roland passed away on February 9, 2021 in her home in Katy, Texas surrounded by her family. Mrs. Roland was born in Bryan, Texas in 1948 to James Olie Cheatham and Marie (Frame) Cheatham. She graduated from Bryan High School and was a member of the Kilgore Rangerettes.
As a single mother, Mrs. Roland raised a daughter and a son. While her children were young, she convinced the dean of the Texas A&M accounting department to admit her into the program on a provisional basis. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Texas A&M in 1976 and was two classes short of a Master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.
After working in Houston for two years, Mrs. Roland chose to move her family to Lufkin to work with her father in his steel construction company. Mrs. Roland worked within J.O. Cheatham Contractor, Inc. until her father’s passing, then ran the company for almost fifteen years. Under her guidance the company completed major projects for Lufkin Industries, Texas Foundries and Louisiana Pacific; completed steel erection projects for Stephen F. Austin State University and Angelina Jr. College; and completed expansions and gymnasiums for many school districts throughout East Texas; as well as numerous other commercial projects in East Texas.
After retiring from the construction business, Mrs. Roland was always ready for a shopping trip or carpool with her granddaughters in Lufkin. She was always “Grandma” to Carianne, Calianne and Carolanne. Mrs. Roland spent her last ten years in Katy Texas close to her three younger granddaughters. She again was always ready for a school pick-up, gymnastics practice or dentist appointment that would inevitably turn into a “Tuesday Froyo” or a shopping trip. She was always “Meme” to her second set of granddaughters Addison, Anna and Allie.
Mrs. Roland was very active with the American Kennel Club and Bluebonnet Boxer Club. She owned and showed several Boxer dogs to champion levels and her boxer kennel produced several champions.
Mrs. Roland is survived by her daughter Cherri and her husband Clint Teutsch, her son Robert Fling and his wife Julie, and their sister Tracy Fling Hookstra and her husband Charles; her Grandchildren Carianne and Zack Smith, Calianne and Warren McKenney, Carolanne and Blake Nerren, and Addison Fling, Anna Fling, and Allie Fling; her Great Grandchildren Caleb, Jacob, and Bella Smith and Warner and Natalie Nerren; her Half Sister Linda Philp and her favorite nephew Chuck Philp.
Mrs. Roland is pre-deceased by her late husband Harold “Bill” Roland and her parents James Olie Cheatham and Marie Cheatham.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Houston Boxer Rescue (houstonboxerrescue.org).
