Funeral services for Seth Aaron McMullen, 33, of Amarillo, formerly of Hudson, will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Nogalus Prairie in Trinity County with Tammy Holder officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.
Seth was born November 1, 1988 in Houston, Texas to Kelly Mae (Leger) and Carl Wayne McMullen, and died Monday, August 8, 2022 in Montgomery, Alabama.
Survivors include his wife, April McMullen of Amarillo; sons, Riley McMullen, Buddy Scott, both of Amarillo; father, C.W. McMullen of Kennard; mother and stepfather, Kelly and Kevin Leger of Fred; sister, Carlee Hazelton and husband Dustin; twin brother, Scott McMullen and wife Jessica; grandfather, W.O. McMullen; grandmother, Loretta and Bill Thomas; grandparents, Richard and Sue Smith; nephew, Brise Hazelton; nieces, Carsee Hazelton, Faith Stinson; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda McMullen; great-grandparents; Ardith Metz, Wade and Janie McMullen; great-grandmother, Essie Ferguson; and numerous other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Michael Stinson, Conner Nabours, Dustin Hazelton, Kole Leger, Andrew Badeaux, Anthony McMullen, Daniel Smith, and Burney Suggs.
Honorary pallbearer will be Cory Simmons.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Calvary Baptist Church in Nogalus Prairie.
