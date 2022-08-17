Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Seth Aaron McMullen

Funeral services for Seth Aaron McMullen, 33, of Amarillo, formerly of Hudson, will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Nogalus Prairie in Trinity County with Tammy Holder officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.