Funeral services for Greg C. Harper, 65, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Frankens officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Harper was born September 16, 1956 in Palatka, Florida to the late Willene (Peacock) and Bill Harper, and died Friday, October 1, 2021 in a local hospital. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and owned G&H Texaco/Wrecker Service/Auto Service for over 40 years. Mr. Harper was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, GeorgAnna (Perry) Harper of Lufkin; children and spouses, Nick and Amber Harper, Jeremy and Jaclyn Harper, all of Lufkin, Kaitlin Harper of Nashville, Tennessee, and Eric Harper of Lufkin; grandchildren, Aubry and Asher Harper, Mia, Payton, Paxton, and Pryce Harper; sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlene and Cliff Hughes, Malinda and Guy Duncan, all of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Melissa Harper, Kim and Tracey Harper, all of Lufkin; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles; and many longtime friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Harper; and granddaughter, Aspen Harper.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
