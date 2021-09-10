Ernest Don Balch
Services for Ernest Don Balch, 83, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with interment following in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Balch was born September 24, 1937 in Nacogdoches, Texas, the son of the late Doris (Hanna) and Ernest Balch. On Monday, September 6, 2021, following a lengthy illness, Mr. Balch passed away peacefully at home with his daughters by his side.
Mr. Balch graduated from Cleveland Texas High School in 1956 where he played on both the baseball and football teams. After attending Stephen F. Austin State University, Mr. Balch was employed by Sullivan Graphics (Southwest Color) in Lufkin and retired after 45 years of service. Post retirement, Mr. Balch enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Belott, Texas.
Mr. Balch was an avid hunter and fisherman, serving as past president of the Lufkin Bass Club and manager at Sullivan Graphics hunting club. He was a colorful storyteller and enjoyed connecting and sharing his thoughts, wisdom, wit, of positivity with his many friends and followers on Facebook.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Sardina; daughter and son-in-law, GeorgEllen and Butch Landers; grandchildren, Cody Evans and Josephine Sardina; sister, Betty Balch; and great-grandchild, Joey Bemke; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Georgia Davis; brother, William David Balch; and son-in-law, Sal Sardina.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
