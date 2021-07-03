Graveside services for J.B. Roberts, 89, of Lufkin will be held Monday, July 5, 2021 at 12:00 Noon in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Ty Phillips officiating.
J.B. was born September 21, 1931 in Kilgore, Texas to the late Edith (Stanley) and William Green “W.G.” Roberts, and died Friday, July 2, 2021 at The Joseph House.
Mr. Roberts was a teacher at Beaumont Independent School District and retired after 31 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed woodworking. He loved southern gospel music. Mr. Roberts was an ordained Deacon while at Beaumont’s First Baptist Church and currently a member of Cross Road Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Judy Roberts of Etoile, Randy and Kalin Roberts of Lufkin; grandchildren, James, Stephen, Julie, Jason, Phillip, Ryan, Christy, Belinda, Kevin Jr., Cameron, and Raven; multiple great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nada Wynell (Jones) Roberts; daughter, Paula Long; sisters, Marceline Swan and Peggy Mayes.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Road Baptist Church, 5714 Old Union Road, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Monday morning at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
