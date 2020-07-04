David Franklin Renfro
Graveside services for David will be held at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Zavalla Cemetery with Bro. Cary Modisette officiating.
David Franklin Renfro was born November 16, 1928 in Manning, Texas, the grandson of early Texas settlers John Franklin and Arkansas Hawkins Renfro. With his parents, Preston and Jewel Renfro and brother Elmer, he moved to “The Prairie” South of Zavalla when he was 3 years old, and lived his life contently there until his death on Friday, July 3, 2020.
David (Paw) graduated from Zavalla High School at the age of 16 and went to Stephen F. Austin State University where he was a member of the Sawyers Fraternity. He majored in “Auction Sales, Rodeos and girls” and was brought home at the end of that year to live with his parents and attend Massy Business College. There he made many lifelong friends and graduated at the age of 19. He returned to The Prairie, where he hauled ties and raised cotton. In 1948, he married Joyce June Stanley. They worked the farm and he awaited the draft for 4 years. The Army came calling in 1952 and he was stationed at Camp Roberts, California. He returned to The Prairie in May 1954 to haul ties and raise cattle. In 1955 he was appointed by the Texas Governor (with the assistance of Charlie Wilson) as Postmaster in Zavalla, a post he held for 31 years. From his 30s to his 70s he was very active in civic affairs. He served on the Angelina County Draft Board, the Zavalla ISD School Board, the Zavalla Civic Club, the Zavalla Rodeo Club and the Zavalla Christmas Parade. He and his wife Joyce were the owners of Renfro’s Art Shop where the sponsored an Arts and Crafts Show on the grounds of their shop in downtown every Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends for over 30 years. He was a Licensed Real Estate Broker and a Licensed Auctioneer. He was the auctioneer for the Mott Goat Auction beginning in 1999.
He loved his family fiercely and worked long and hard to succeed on their behalf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Elmer Charles Renfro and beloved nephew, Charles David Renfro, both of Mansfield, Louisiana.
David is survived by his wife, Joyce June Renfro; their children and spouses, Patricia and Bill Jones of Lufkin, Cecilia and Fred Flournoy of Diboll, John David and Anna Renfro of Zavalla. Grandchildren are: Patricia’s family, Joe Frank Mott (Lindsey), Chase Mott (Megan), Cecilia’s family, Janie Carroll (William), William Flournoy (Jamie), John David’s family, Daniel Renfro (Brittany), Dillon Renfro, Dallas Renfro, Dalton Renfro (Mae), Isabella Renfro, Rachel Hill and Regan Hill. His great-grandchildren: David, Phoebe, Owen and Elizabeth Mott, Kaylen and Katie Thomas, Abbieann, Addiemay, and Ammielee Flournoy, Maverick, Jack and Hank Renfro.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Joe Frank, William, Chase, Daniel, Dillon, Dallas, and Dalton, and his lifelong friend Delbert Jones.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to The Joseph House, Heart to Heart Hospice, Carol Foley and his team of caregivers.
David’s family requests that everyone adhere to the social distancing and wearing of masks due to the COVID-19 guidelines.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
