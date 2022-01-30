This is to announce the death of Bill Carter who was at KTRE-TV from 1959-1970 as TV Personality, Weatherman, Newsman, and finally General Manager and Vice President. Mr. Carter passed away at age 93 on January 18, 2022. Bill and his wife Dolly (d.2018) raised their daughters, Connie and Cathy, at the Mantooth home-place.
Bill spent 60 years in the broadcast business while simultaneously fulfilling 33 years in Active and Reserve military (Army, Air Corp, Air Force and Navy).
After leaving Lufkin, Bill was active with the Radio and TV Network of the Houston Astros Baseball team and AstroDomain.
In 1979, with the backing of the Schindler family, founders of Hurricane Fence Company in Houston, Bill led efforts to establish and manage radio and television stations throughout the Southwest. In his career, Bill spearheaded efforts to build and acquire stations in San Antonio (KABB), Abilene (KXVA/KIDZ), Ft. Smith/Fayetteville (KPOM), Austin (KBVO), and Houston/Galveston (KTMD). Bill served on Board of Governors of FOX Television Network in its early years. He was honored as Texas Pioneer Broadcaster of the Year in 2010, as he moved toward retirement by selling the remaining company owned stations.
Bill is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ann-Marie and his daughter Connie who is married to Jimmy Griffith, a 7th generation Angelina Countian. Both Connie and her sister Cathy graduated from Lufkin High School. Cathy and her husband, Eddie White, were killed in an airplane accident in 2004.
He is also survived by 5 grandchildren (Rett Griffith, Cedar Park; Ryan Griffith, Round Rock; Heather Hammonds, M.D., Mountain Home, AR; Hilary Jackson, Junction; and Bryan Sharp, Pickens, SC. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren (Sierra, Ryder, and Sidda Griffith, Cedar Park; Katie, Ben, and Carter Griffith, Round Rock; Claire and Rhys Hammonds, Mountain Home, AR; Miles, River, and Hobby Jackson, Junction, Texas; and Porter Sharp, Pickens, SC.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM
