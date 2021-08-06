Machele Rene Bridges Rodriguez
A Celebration of Life for Machele Rene Bridges Rodriguez, 61, of Kyle, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shane Wiggins officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rodriguez was born August 15, 1959 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Bonnie Rae (Duff) and Worth Doran Haggerton, and died Sunday, August 1, 2021 in Kyle, Texas.
Mrs. Rodriguez was a homemaker and always taking care of others. She was a selfless, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Rodriguez of Kyle; daughter, Bethaney Aguilar and husband Antonio of Katy; son, Jamie Bridges and wife Kacie of Katy; grandchildren, Abigail Aguilar, Ian Aguilar, Eli Aguilar, Owen Aguilar, Carson Bridges, and Cannon Bridges; sister, Dana Brookshire of Galveston; brother, Mitchyl Haggerton and wife Judy of Lufkin; sister, Sheila Vanderhorst and husband Doug of Michigan; brothers, Perry Haggerton of Lufkin, Worth Haggerton, Jr. and wife Donna of Austin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and father of her children, James Reginald “Reggie” Bridges.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
