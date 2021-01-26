Funeral services for Lillie Janet Sowell, 86, of Lufkin will be held Monday, February 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Nogalus Prairie with Tommy Kimball officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.
Mrs. Sowell was born December 27, 1934 in Baytown, Texas to the late Rueben K. and Lillie Eugena Kimball, and died Friday, January 15, 2021 in a local hospital.
Survivors include her husband, George C. Sowell, Sr. of Lufkin; sons, George C. Sowell, Jr. and Larry Mark Sowell, both of Fernandina Beach, Florida; grandson, Dustin Sowell of Austin; granddaughter, Chandler Jernigan of New York, New York; brothers, Tommy Kimball of Dickson, Tennessee and Richard Kimball of Cypress; and a number of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be George C. Sowell, Jr., Larry Mark Sowell, and Dustin Sowell.
Memorial contributions may be made to
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
