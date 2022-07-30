Funeral services for James “Roger” Moore, 73, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steven Willis and Brother Mark Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Moore was born October 6, 1948 in Floresville, Texas to the late Nan Moore Fletcher and Malcolm Moore, and died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Moore retired from Frito Lay and co-owned Nini’s Nest Daycare with his wife Carolyn. He was known as Pa-Pa to many children who attended Nini’s Nest Daycare. Mr. Moore was a member of Fuller Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Carolyn (Rogers) Moore of Lufkin; sons, Bryan Franklin of Lufkin and James Bryan Moore of Hudson; daughter, Melanie (Franklin) Wright of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Johnathan and Katy Windham of Bullard, Timothy Windham and Lindzey Abernathy of Nacogdoches, Linzy and Jesus Solis, and Brett Moore, all of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Amy Hales Windham, Hunter Brady, Jaycee Windham, Jax Moore, and Easton Moore; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary (Moore) and Rick Monkress of Rusk, Beth and Jim Cook of Colleyville, and LeeAnn Kendrick of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; brothers and sister-in-law, Bruce and Mary Beth Moore of Richardson and Terry Moore of Amarillo; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edgar and Peggy Rogers of Huntington and Addie Wareing and David Kelley of Pollok; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Taylor Franklin; and parents-in-law, David and Margie Rogers.
Pallbearers will be Johnathan Windham, Timothy Windham, Jesus Solis, Eden Gonzales, Adan Rosales, and Gerardo Villalba.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
