Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for James “Roger” Moore, 73, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steven Willis and Brother Mark Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.

Mr. Moore was born October 6, 1948 in Floresville, Texas to the late Nan Moore Fletcher and Malcolm Moore, and died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his residence.