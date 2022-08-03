Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Charles Barclay “Buck” Kendrick, Sr.

Funeral services for Charles Barclay “Buck” Kendrick, Sr., 86, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Graveside services under the auspices of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M., along with military honors, will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.