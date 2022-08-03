Funeral services for Charles Barclay “Buck” Kendrick, Sr., 86, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Graveside services under the auspices of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M., along with military honors, will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mr. Kendrick was born May 16, 1936 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Tina (Martin) and John B. Kendrick, and died Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Tyler.
Mr. Kendrick retired as a Foreman after 42 years of service at Lufkin Trailers. He was a member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M. and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He served in the United States Army in the Big Red One 5th Infantry Division. Mr. Kendrick was a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
He was our HERO!!! He set the bar high. He exemplified a life of faith, love, forgiveness, compassion, an excellent work ethic, great character, and integrity. He loved the Lord and his family fiercely!!! He was the steady rock of our family and will be missed so very, very much!!!
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Leona Beasley Kendrick of Lufkin; son, Charles B. Kendrick, Jr. of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Caryn and Billy Calhoun of Lufkin, Cheryl and Lee Glawson of Laneville; grandchildren and spouses, Lacie and Trey Wilkerson, Cody and Kenna Tidwell, Taylor Hill, Dustin Hill, Lacey Calhoun; great-grandchildren, Jet Tidwell, Logan Wilkerson; step great-grandchildren, I.V. Wilkerson, Adrian Wilkerson; sisters and brother-in-law, Frances and Kenneth Ripley, Carolyn White, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers and sisters, J.C. Kendrick, Estelle Thompson, Horace Kendrick, Johnnie Pitts, Donald Kendrick, and John “Jr.” Kendrick.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Hill, Cody Tidwell, Dustin Hill, John Kendrick, Kenny Kendrick, Sean Black, Ricky Henson, and Chris Kendrick.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jet Tidwell, Logan Wilkerson, Dusty Pitts, Dennis Rice, Walter Butler, Gary Latham, and Kerry White.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children — Donor Development Office, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.