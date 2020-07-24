Manuel Sanchez Rosales
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25 2020 for Manuel Sanchez Rosales, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Jose Marin, celebrant. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with the family receiving friends and loved ones from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Manuel, 78, of Lufkin, was born April 1, 1942 in Valparaiso, Zacatecas Mexico to Maria (Sanchez) and Antonio Rosales. He passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in a local hospital.
He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was retired.
Survivors include sons, Ramon Rosales, Armando Rosales, Manuel Rosales Pablo Rosales and wife Maricela, Franciso Rosales and wife Olivia, Salomon Rosales and wife Elaine; daughters, Celia Dominquez and husband Eduardo, Yolanda Iniguez and husband David; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Manuel was preceded in death by his wife, Sofia Rosales.
Pallbearers will be Irving Soto, Gabriel Rosales, Dario Rosales, Pablo Rosales, Abraham Rosales, and Anthony Rosales
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
