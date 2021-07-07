Graveside services for Diann Smith, 73, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Burketown Cemetery in Apple Springs with Brother Bill Bailey officiating.
Mrs. Smith was born August 8, 1947 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Ivalene (Wilson) and Chester Allen, and died Monday, July 5, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Smith retired from Lufkin State Supported Living Center following 15 years as the infirmary night supervisor. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and going to church. Mrs. Smith was a member of New Hope Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Deena and James Edwards, Jr.; son, Gerald W. Smith; grandchildren, Christopher Edwards, Miranda and Colby DeJean, and Loyd Edwards; great-grandchildren, Adriann Edwards, Madilynn Edwards, Jacob Edwards, Tinley Edwards, Aiden DeJean, and Kierstyn DeJean; sister, Jean Allen; brother, Robert “Bob” Allen; sisters-in-law, Becky Smith and Kathy Smith; brothers-in-law, Bobby Ray Fitts and Jim Ed Smith; granddaughter-in-law, Heather Faver; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, co-workers, and church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Smith; and sisters, Syble Holsomback and Sharon (Bit) Fitts.
Pallbearers will be Travis Smith, Stacy Smith, Jeff Randall Smith, Billy Ray Conner, Brandon Fitts, and Wayne Lusk.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
