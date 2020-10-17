Paz Cruz
Cremation arrangements for Paz Cruz, 52, of Timpson, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Cruz was born Jan. 24, 1968, in San Luis, Mexico, and died Oct. 15, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
W.M. Holman
Services for W.M. Holman, 72, of San Augustine, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Holman died Oct. 16, 2020, in San Augustine. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Ronald Kirk Nash Jr.
Services for Ronald Kirk Nash Jr., 38, of Galveston, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time on Oct. 24. Interment will follow in Galveston. Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Galveston, directors.
Judy Gale Rice
Services for Judy Gale Rice, 70, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Rice was born July 8, 1950, in Angelina County and died Oct. 7, 2020, in Lufkin.
