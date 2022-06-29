Jessie Louise Silianoff
Jessie L. Silianoff, beloved mother, grandmother and friend to so many, left this world on the morning of June 24, 2022 in Burleson, Texas at the age of 85. Born in Pontiac, Michigan to mother Blanche Sproule Standridge and father Jesse Raymond Standridge on May 30, 1937.
Jessie spent her youth in Pontiac, graduating from Pontiac High School, then continued her education at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina focusing on art studies. Known for her beautiful artwork, she later had illustrations published in Chicago Magazine. Always the creative, she built a career in fashion merchandising and was able to merge that with her husband’s career as a golf pro, bringing her expertise to golf clubs around the country.
Jessie met Daniel Silianoff at the Terrace Restaurant in Lombard, Illinois and married exactly one year later on September 4, 1973. They spent their years traveling the world, playing golf, hosting the best parties and loving on their family and friends — all to the soundtrack of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peggy Lee, Carly Simon and, of course, Elvis. Jessie was known for making everyone feel special and loved. She would make each of her children’s favorite dishes when they visited and serve them all at the same meal, so each child could have exactly what they wanted and loved while they were home.
From Chicago, Jessie and Dan relocated to Lufkin, Texas in 1979, followed by Pearland in 1988 working for Crown Colony Country Club then Southwyk Golf Course. They left the Houston area and headed to Duncanville in 1999. While there, she worked at the World Trade Center in Dallas as a merchandiser. They went back to Houston where they lived in Columbia Lakes before retiring in 2004 to Lakeway, Texas. After losing Dan in 2005, she was able to spend her remaining years in Lakeway with her friend and partner Jim Houghton.
Jessie and Jim spent their retirement playing golf, dancing to their favorite tunes, bird watching and were actively involved with their church community at Lakeway Church. Jessie also volunteered with Stephen Ministries. Jim shared in Jessie’s love of art and they would travel to beautiful locations around the country where they could paint landscapes together.
Jessie is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel D. Silianoff and her parents Jesse and Blanche Standridge, along with her brother Fred Standridge and his wife Celia.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Mark Davis, his wife Tonya and their children Dane Doocy and his daughter Tara, Brennan Doocy,
Isabella Sepúlveda-Salas and her husband Hector, Troy and Roman Davis; Brad Davis, his wife Sharon and their son Hunter Davis; Colleen Silianoff and her daughter Jessie Silianoff; Lisa Roberts, her husband Jesse and their children Jeremy Roberts, Eric Roberts and his daughter Elaina, Christine Escobar and her children Bryce and Arica, Lindsey Benke, her husband James and their son Jae, Mallory Panturu, her husband Stefan and their daughter Olivia, Noah Ray and his wife Karly; Daniel Silianoff, his wife Mandee and their daughters Maryn and Macy; Jill Mikeska, her husband James and their son Nicholas. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Jessie will be forever remembered in the hearts of her friends, family and all who knew her. She helped make this world a more beautiful place and now Heaven is just a little bit fancier.
The viewing will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM with the funeral following at 12:00 PM at Lakeway Church, 2203 Lakeway Boulevard, Lakeway, Texas 78734. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, Texas 78731.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Memorials and guestbook can be found online at wcfish.com.
