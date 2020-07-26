Vera Clonts
Funeral services for Vera Clonts, 91, of Apple Springs, TX, will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Trinity County with Bro. Dean Butler officiating.
Vera Pearl (Lee) Clonts was born January 27, 1929 in Apple Springs, TX and passed peacefully at her home in Apple Springs with family at her side on July 24, 2020. With the exception of a few short years in Houston and Arizona, Vera Pearl spent the entirely of her 91 years in Apple Springs.
Vera Pearl was a devoted Christian woman and a lifelong member of Apple Springs Baptist Church. She believed that God’s strength could get a person through any obstacles in life. Vera Pearl was dealt one of life’s greatest tragedies when she lost her daughter Cheryl as a young adult and Vera Pearl and Cordyce took on the responsibility of raising Cheryl’s young children. It was not only faith that took her through this dark and challenging time, but her devotion and commitment to family.
Along with her love of family, Vera Pearl loved her roses and sunflowers, picking fresh veggies from the garden, gazing at the beauty of the hummingbirds, making quilts and blankets, and teaching the lessons of the Bible to others.
Vera Pearl is survived by her husband of 69 years, Cabe Cordyce Clonts; son, Clifton Clonts and spouse Rhonda of Huntington; daughter, Jennifer Womack and spouse Kenny of Apple Springs; and son, Timothy Clonts and spouse Diane of Huntington. Grandchildren include Melanie (Clonts) Rowls, Meri (Womack) Dickens, Sabrina Clonts, Raymond Womack, Jarred Clonts , Marshall Roden , Alicia (Clonts) Murphy, Caleb Clonts , and Lyssa (Roden) Bergman. She also had 16 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Hugh and Ira Lee; daughter, Cheryl (Clonts) Roden; and sisters, Eloise Butler and Maurine Tomlinson; and brothers, Clifton Lee and Jake Lee.
Pallbearers will be Jarred Clonts, Jessie Dickens, Mike Protho, Nate Murphy, Paul Tomlinson, and Raymond Womack.
Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Clonts and Calvin Murphy.
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice, Nurses, and a special thank you to Diane Clonts and Sasha Clonts for their dedicated round the clock care for Vera.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request that you plant a yellow rose bush in her memory at your home or bring one to the family home, and we will plant it in her flower garden.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
