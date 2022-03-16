Services for Bessie Louise (Eberlan) Bryan, 87, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Burial will be in Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. She was born July 24, 1934, and died March 15, 2022.
Jeffery Glenn Jacobs
Services for Jeffery Glenn Jacobs, 73, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Redtown Missionary Baptist Church. He was born Dec. 20, 1948, and died March 10, 2022. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
J.C. Lee
Services for J.C. Lee, 71, of San Augustine County, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Burial will be in Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Lee was born Sept. 4, 1950, and died March 12, 2022.
Betsy Ross
Services for Betsy Ross, 49, of Bronson, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery near Broaddus. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She was born Oct. 23, 1972, and died March 12, 2022.
Barbara Sue (Horne) Sims
Services for Barbara Sue (Horne) Sims, 88, of Fort Worth, formerly of Sabine County, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Burial will be in Joel Halbert Cemetery near Milam. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She was born Aug. 18, 1933, and died March 14, 2022.
