Joe Byron Sims
Graveside services for Joe Byron Sims, 74, of Lufkin, Texas, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Knight Cemetery in Lufkin with Bishop Clint Smith officiating. The family will welcome friends and loved ones to a visitation on Friday evening, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Joe was born on October 22, 1945, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late J.B. and Lois Sims and died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family who loved and adored him.
Mr. Sims resided in Lufkin most of his life. In his young years he attended Junior Wranglers with other young Lufkin Wranglers at the Angelina Roping Arena. Mr. Sims graduated from Lufkin High School, Class of 1964. As Lance Corporal Private First Class, Joe proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. His last assignment was with Battery “L”, 4th Battalion, 13th Marine, 5th Marine Division. Mr. Sims received the Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. When he returned from the war, Joe worked in construction in the family business, Sims Construction Company. Later in life and after his wife completed her nursing degree, Joe returned to Angelina College and obtained his Registered Nursing degree. Joe provided home health services to many in Lufkin and the surrounding area. He worked for both Woodland Heights Hospital and Memorial Medical Center, where he retired. Mr. Sims was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Joe represented the real definition of true grit and often said all he ever wanted was to be a cowboy. He lived out that dream in early days rodeo’n and later trail ridin’ and goin’ to the horse auction, many, many times taking along his grands and great grandchildren. Every summer many wonderful family memories were made at Garner State Park with children, grandchildren, great grands and their friends. This loving husband, father, and grandfather will always be “Our Hero.”
Joe is survived by his wife of 35 years, Delora Sims; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Sheryl Sims of Hallsville; brother, Tim Sims of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Charon and Mike Perry of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Betty Sims of Savannah, Georgia; daughters and son-in-law, Josette and Buddy Collier of Lufkin, Lori Mathews and Samantha Sims of Huntington; stepson, Phillip Harris of Haltom City; grandchildren, Hallie (Scott) Wallace and Zackery (Alicia) Collier of Lufkin, Technical Sergeant Casey (Vanessa) Mathews stationed USAF Okinawa, Japan, Sean (Anna) Mathews of Lufkin, Colin (Jessica) Shivers of Tyler, Shelby (Kaitlin) Shivers of Lufkin, Sarah (Michael Bessey) Shivers of Carthage, Jarrett O’Con of Longview, Lowell, Phillip and Sherry Harris of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Audrey Burch of Lufkin, Jeffery (Nikki) Burch of Huntington, Rachel Harris of Haltom City, and Damian Smith of Haltom City; 14 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and extended family members.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John D. Sims; son-in-law, Michael Mathews; stepdaughter, Michelle Sinnard; and mother-in-law, Ruby Silvers.
Pallbearers will be Zackery Collier, Colin Shivers, Sean Mathews, Shelby Shivers, Jeffery Burch, and Jarrett O’Con.
Honorary pallbearers are Technical Sergeant Casey Mathews, Larry Sims, Tim Sims, Buddy Collier, and Gabriel Barnes.
The family gives heartfelt special thanks to Chasity Rains and Bridgett Moore for giving our Joe the best care.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
