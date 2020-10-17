Claudia Thornton Smelley
Mrs. Smelley, 76, of Lufkin, was born April 10, 1944 in Angelina County, the daughter of the late Telitha Marie (Spears) and Claud Thornton. She passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at her residence.
Claudia graduated from Northwestern School of Nursing in 1976. She worked as a registered nurse all her life.
She enjoyed crocheting, doing yard art, and oil painting. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughter, Becky Crutcher and husband Tim of Brentwood, TN; son, David Smelley and wife Sara of Willis, TX; grandsons Blake Crutcher, Ryan Jasinski, and Luke Smelley; granddaughters, Brittany Crutcher, Victoria Wilson, and Kristina Jasinski; brothers Bobby and Darryl Thornton; nephews, Chris Thornton and Brad Lewis; and niece, Brenda Fleming
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerry Thornton, William “Billy” Franklyn Thornton; and sister, Debra Lewis.
Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.oakleymetcalffuneralhome.com
