Margaret Cunningham
Services for Margaret Cunningham, 69, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Cunningham died Jan. 27, 2021, in Houston.
Sonya Davis
Graveside service for Sonya Davis, 55, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. Davis was born May 12, 1965, in Lufkin and died Jan. 25, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Dorothy Dorsey
Cremation services for Dorothy Dorsey, 78, of Nacogdoches, will be conducted by All Families Mortuary. She was born Aug. 24, 1942, and died Jan. 24, 2021, in Houston.
Irving Jackson
Graveside services for Irving Jackson, 71, of Moscow, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Lily Island Cemetery. Mr. Jackson was born Sept. 2, 1949, in Camden and died Jan. 22, 2021, in Lufkin.
Carolyn Lane
Services for Carolyn Lane, 78, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Lane was born July 6, 1942, in Lufkin and died Jan. 20, 2021, in Houston.
Kathryn Lovelady
Services for Kathryn Lovelady, 86, of Hudson, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Lovelady died Jan. 25, 2021, in Lufkin.
Charles Calvin Richard Phillips
Services for Charles Calvin Richard Phillips, 35, of El Paso, are pending with All Families Mortuary. He was born Oct. 22, 1985, and died Jan. 27, 2021, in El Paso.
Anibal Rosales
Anibal Rosales, 37, of Diboll, was born March 23, 1983, and died Jan. 28, 2021, at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin. His visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Sunday at All Families Mortuary’s chapel.
Carl Runnels
Services for Carl Runnels, 53, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Runnels died Jan. 27, 2021, in Lufkin.
